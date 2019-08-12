MANKATO — A New Ulm man allegedly fled police in a vehicle after being stopped for a suspected DWI early Monday morning in downtown Mankato.
Jeremy L. Ibarra, 29, was charged with a felony for fleeing from police in a vehicle and a misdemeanor for DWI in Blue Earth County District Court.
Officers on foot patrol downtown stopped him for driving with no lights on at 1:58 a.m. at the intersection of Cherry and Front streets, according to a criminal complaint. He reportedly drove off down Riverfront Drive but was later located taking the ramp onto Highway 169 north.
A preliminary breath test at 2:41 a.m. at the county jail revealed a .248 blood alcohol content level. A breath test at 3:14 a.m. found a .20 blood alcohol content level, according to the complaint.
