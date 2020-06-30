NEW ULM — A New Ulm man is now facing felony charges over two years after child pornography allegedly was found on his computer hard drive.
Richard Allen Isbell, 60, was charged with eight felony counts of possessing pornography involving a minor Friday in Brown County District Court.
A worker at a New Ulm business that services computers reported finding photos on an external hard drive Isbell brought in for service in November 2017, according to a court complaint.
A New Ulm Police Department investigator searched the drive and allegedly found a number of photos and videos of unclothed girls.
The investigator later searched Isbell's other electronic devices and reportedly found hundreds of photos on Isbell's home desktop computer.
