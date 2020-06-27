NEW ULM — A New Ulm man is charged after authorities allegedly found pornographic photos and videos of girls on his cellphone last year.
Zachary Thomas Anderson, 28, was charged with 11 felony counts of possession of pornography involving minors Friday in Brown County District Court.
A Nicollet County sheriff's deputy who was examining Anderson's phone in an unrelated restraining order violation investigation found suspicious files last August, according to a court complaint.
After a warrant permitting a more extensive search was approved, an investigator allegedly found numerous photos and videos of prepubescent girls.
