NEW ULM — A New Ulm man accused of sex crimes involving children was sentenced to 21 months in prison.
Colten Chase Camacho, 24, pleaded guilty to five felony counts of engaging in prostitution with a juvenile in February and was sentenced Monday in Brown County District Court.
Charges filed in 2017 accused Camacho of forcing three girls, ages 15 to 16 to perform sex acts on him, and of paying a 16-year-old girl and a 17-year-old girl to have sex with him.
Criminal sexual conduct charges and additional counts of the prostitution charges were dismissed in plea deals.
Camacho was sentenced to 21 months in prison, with credit for 259 days already served.
He will be eligible for release in April, because prisoners are typically paroled after serving two-thirds of their sentence.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.