NEW ULM — Authorities are looking for a New Ulm man who fled from them twice.
Zacchary Thomas Anderson, 28, was stopped my New Ulm police Saturday for driving after his license had been suspended. Anderson sped off while talking to officer and ran a stop sign as he fled, according to a court complaint.
Officers went to residence of the owner of the car Anderson had been driving and spotted Anderson outside. Anderson allegedly ran away while ignoring orders to stop. He got away and his whereabouts are unknown.
Anderson was charged by warrant Tuesday in Brown County District Court with felony fleeing police in a vehicle, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and misdemeanor driving after license suspension.
