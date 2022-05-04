NEW ULM — New Ulm Mayor Terry Sveine says his city already has been seeing the impacts of climate change and he hopes the state will help the community, and others in Minnesota, better brace themselves for increasing flooding and other climate problems.
"The main concern here is the amount of water coming from the sky," Sveine said during a Zoom call Wednesday with the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency commissioner and leaders from other communities.
He said more severe droughts will harm farmers and the economic fallout will be felt throughout the community. And extreme rainfalls are causing flooding, erosion and other problems.
"Our wastewater treatment plant really needs help. With extreme rains, it overwhelms the system," he said.
Sveine said climate change also is hitting everyone with higher home and business insurance premiums.
He said the more frequent and more severe flooding on the Cottonwood and Minnesota rivers in New Ulm is causing erosion problems and impacting Flandrau State Park.
Leaders from other communities talked about their infrastructure being stressed by more rainstorms and how less snow hurts the skiing and other winter economies.
MPCA Commissioner Katrina Kessler said the state is already seeing the effects of climate change. "Our state is becoming warmer and wetter. We must act now to prepare our communities and landscape."
She said many communities are looking at what they will need to do, but she said very few are prepared for the impacts that are to come.
The agency is seeking $55 million from the Legislature to help communities upgrade and protect treatment plants, storm water systems and other infrastructure, as well as to provide grants to help store more water on the landscape.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.