SLEEPY EYE — A 59-year-old New Ulm man was injured when he was thrown from a motorcycle during a crash a few miles north of Sleepy Eye late Tuesday afternoon.

Wayne Kelley was riding an eastbound 2013 Harley Davidson on Brown County Road 29 at about 4:30 p.m. and was at the intersection with Highway 4 when he lost control of the motorcycle, Brown County deputies said.

Kelley was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in Sleepy Eye.

