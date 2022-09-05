NEW ULM — A New Ulm native is setting off on a bicycle fundraising trip in honor of one of Minnesota’s most beloved priests, Rev. Greg Schaffer, leaving Thursday from the Minnesota State Capitol and heading to Guatemala.
The ride commemorates the work of Schaffer, and bicyclist Dan Herbeck hopes it will shed light on the economic disparities in Guatemala, where the priest worked. The ride will trace the U.S. portion of a 3,087-mile walk Schaffer took 50 years ago, from St. Paul to San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, which is where the priest dedicated his life to service.
Herbeck is expected to make his way through New Ulm on Sept. 11 and will stop at the Church of St. John the Baptist in Searles at about 10:30 a.m.
Schaffer was a New Ulm priest who was reassigned to serve a parish in San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala. He had a memorable impact on the people of Minnesota and Guatemala.
Together with community members in San Lucas Toliman, Guatemala, Schaffer and the School Sisters of Notre Dame founded programs to increase access to education, housing and health care in Guatemala. In 1972, Schaffer and two Guatemalan men — Elias Jacinto and Ronal Motta — walked from Minnesota to Guatemala to raise money for these programs, known as the San Lucas Mission.
Schaffer died in 2021, and today the mission’s work is run by Guatemalans and funded by Friends of San Lucas, which is in Eagan.
For his part, Herbeck remembers Schaffer visiting Holy Trinity, his childhood parish in New Ulm, to solicit funds for the mission.
“Father Greg was an inspiring leader,” Herbeck stated in a news release, “passionate about his work and the people of Guatemala. He invited us to learn more about systemic poverty, and he presented the opportunity to support solutions.”
Herbeck said he is motivated by a sense of responsibility, not only to his immediate neighbors, but also to those beyond our borders. He hopes the funds he raises will change lives for people experiencing poverty in Guatemala. Herbeck plans on reaching the Mexican border by mid-October.
To support Herbeck’s ride and learn more, visit sanlucasmission.org/bike.
