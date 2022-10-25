If you’re looking for one of southern Minnesota’s most passionate Halloween fans, look no further than Doug Hughes, owner and creator of the New Ulm Nightmares Haunted House.
The haunted house is in its eighth year and has grown from its beginnings in downtown New Ulm. This year marks its second year at the Brown County Fairgrounds, where the team is able to put together not just one haunted house, but two.
This year’s themes are known as the Olson Family Farm and the Olson Family Crypts.
“You’ll take a tour of their farmhouse and see how they make the best meat in the county. Then you’ll go over to the Olson Family Crypts to see where their ancestors are buried. That one is complete darkness. Each group will only get one lantern to travel through. Nothing else,” Hughes said.
The themes aren’t planned overnight; Hughes said he starts brainstorming at least a year in advance to brew up new ideas.
“I just try to think a year ahead to see what would be new, what would be a new fun scare or theme to have? Something different. All the rooms are different. The layout is different,” Hughes said.
Hughes himself has loved Halloween since he was a kid, so visitors can expect a lot of hard work behind the scares.
“Just when I was a kid, doing Halloween myself, going out and dressing up, having fun. Nothing like dressing up and getting candy from everybody. It’s the one time a year where you can dress up and be something different,” Hughes said.
Behind the scenes, Hughes has spent years building his collection of props, from giant skeletons to fake headstones.
“That’s the best part. Garage sales, thrift stores, street corners where people throw their stuff out. That’s perfect for what we need. People donate things, too. People find things,” Hughes said.
A small team puts together the haunt each year.
Assistant Rhonda Alberts said it’s special to have a haunted house in southern Minnesota.
“We’ve been to similar experiences at Disneyland and over in Milwaukee. Bigger cities have fun things like this. Not many small towns do, and he does, I feel like it’s one of the best in Minnesota. To have it right here in little New Ulm is awesome,” she said.
Hughes said it’s great to be back for another year at the fairgrounds.
“It’s fantastic. We have lots of space to build and create and build new buildings, and lots of space to expand for free parking and for people to walk around. We can do two haunts instead of just the one smaller one,” he said.
Some props and rooms might be spooky for the faint of heart, but the haunted house offers non-scary tours for those who still want to join in on the fun.
The haunt opens Halloween weekend Friday and Saturday from 7-10 p.m. It’ll stay open Halloween night from 6-9 p.m. Kids Day is on Halloween from 3-5 p.m. with non-scary tours.
Entry costs $10 cash only, and parking is free at the fairgrounds, 1201 N. State St.
