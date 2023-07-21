New Ulm police seek help finding person
NEW ULM — New Ulm police requested assistance in locating a man last seen on July 6, according to a press release.
Jade Michael Hotz, 27, is about 5 feet 11 inches tall and weighs about 145 pounds, the release states.
Police don’t suspect foul play at this time. His last known location was the 800 block of North Garden Street, where he was wearing a long-sleeve maroon shirt and gray jogger shorts.
Hotz is reportedly new to the area.
Anyone with information is advised to call 507-233-6750. The case’s reference number is 23005373.
The Free Press
