NEW ULM — An investigator with the New Ulm Police Department faces two felony charges for alleged criminal sexual conduct with a minor.
The Brown County Sheriff's Office arrested Eric Alan Gramentz on Tuesday and brought him to Waseca County's jail to avoid potential conflicts of interest, according to a release.
A criminal complaint states a girl came forward Sunday alleging Gramentz had touched her in the groin area on multiple occasions about four years ago when she was 11 or 12 years old. He allegedly touched her "under the guise of "trying to teach her to masturbate," according to the complaint.
Gramentz reportedly told an investigator the girl was complaining of stomach problems, so he suggested she try masturbation as an option to deal with the pain.
He allegedly admitted to digitally penetrating her while explaining how to do it. The "coaching" went on for about a two-month period including up to 14 different incidences.
An interview with the girl on Wednesday confirmed the incidents, along with an additional accusation of Gramentz placing his private parts in her hand while she was asleep. She also reported he told her not to tell anyone about his "teaching," so she didn't say anything at the time.
Gramentz said he did initially suggest masturbation to help with her stomach pain, according to the complaint, but implied as time went on it became about him because it was risky and "something different" sexually.
He allegedly knew it should stop, and the last instance involved her wanting him to crack her back and him slipping his hands down her pants "far enough that it invaded her privacy."
The New Ulm Police Department placed Gramentz on leave during the investigation.
A LinkedIn account for Gramentz lists him as a police officer in New Ulm since 2004, including being full time since 2005 and an investigator since 2020.
His additional experience includes working part time as a security officer for Allina Health from 2016 to 2018, part time for the Winthrop Police Department from 2009 to 2016, and part time as an law enforcement instructor at Alexandria Technical and Community College from 2009 to 2013.
