New Ulm resident and U.S. Air Force Academy graduate Peter Spengler described meeting President Biden on stage at his commencement ceremony as a surreal moment.
“When we got to go on stage and salute and shake his hand, it’s not an experience that everyone gets, and so I’m really grateful.”
Spengler was among hundreds of graduates who heard Biden speak at the June 1 ceremony in Colorado.
“It was really interesting to hear what he had to say. It was a perfect blend of fitting the world we’re entering into and the United States’ role in that world,” he said.
For Spengler, meeting the president capped off an impressive journey that started in 2019, and he said he was inspired by none other than his parents and grandparents.
“I think my whole life I always wanted to do something to do with science and service,” he said.
“When it came to choosing where to attend university, I wanted a place where I could not only have access to academic resources and challenges that I wanted and could pursue but also somewhere I could do the same for service.”
Spengler’s father was an Air Force officer; he said hearing his stories held a sentimental value.
But getting into the academy has a different application process than typical universities. Graduates need a congressional nomination to move forward.
To do that, Spengler needed to submit a resume and go through an interview process.
He ended up winning over both then-Rep. Tim Walz and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
“When they double up on someone, that sends a stronger message that they really think this person is competitive,” Spengler said.
During his time at the academy, Spengler double majored in physics and mathematics and minored in Chinese. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force.
He said another highlight during his time there was working on a research project at MIT, which has recently been published.
“That project was really satisfying to me because it really was the first time I had gotten in on a project like that.”
Spengler also was selected to do a summer language immersion in Singapore during his time at the academy and completed a semester abroad in Taiwan.
Spengler, whose family is from Bulgaria, said travel has always been a big part of his life.
“I’ve always enjoyed traveling and seeing how other parts of the world are different and also similar to here at home,” he said.
Spengler’s mom, Kremena Spengler, said she’s a proud parent.
“It’s a very happy occasion for me,” she said. “It is no small thing.
“We loved (the president’s) speech. It was very much important. It was geared towards his audience. He talked a lot about global issues.”
Spengler will spend some time traveling before starting a two-year nuclear engineering program at Purdue University for grad school.
He said he later plans to attend Harvard and become a physicist in the Air Force.
