NEW ULM — The New Ulm School District is asking voters to renew property tax levies to support general operations and approve a new levy to support career and technical education.
The district's two operating levies are expiring in the next two years, and on Nov. 2 voters will decide whether to replace them with a single levy that collects the same amount, plus annual inflationary increases.
The second levy request asks voters to raise taxes specifically for enhancing the district's career and technical programs. Passage of this question is contingent on passage of the other request.
The first question on the ballot looks complex, but Supt. Jeff Bertrang said the net impact is a simple continuation of property taxes the district has been collecting for over a decade.
The district has two voter-approved operating levies, one which collects about $70 per student that is expiring after the current school year, and another which collects about $717 per student that expires the following year.
The new combined levy would collect $787 next year and increase by the rate of inflation each following year for a total of 10 years.
The existing levies collect a combined $1.8 million, and the replacement levy would collect that same amount the first year. Bertrang said the local funding remains needed to maintain class sizes and programs due to underfunded state and federal mandates.
The second ballot question would create a new operating levy collecting an extra $200 per student the first year, plus annual inflationary increases for the following nine years.
The new levy would generate a little over $400,000 next year. That money would be dedicated to expanding career and technical programs.
This fall the district opened a Career and Technical Education Center in a donated building, with courses ranging from robotics to small-engine repair.
Levy-funded additions would include expanding opportunities at the middle school and offering evening and weekend programs for students and community members, Bertrang said.
If approved, the new levy would raise taxes by $64 a year on a $200,000 home or business and by $128 a year on a $400,000 property, according to district estimates. Farmers would be taxed on only their homestead. A tax impact calculator can be found on the district website.
All district residents can vote 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Nov. 2 at the New Ulm Community Center, 600 N. German St.; or 7:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Nov. 1 at the School District Office, 414 S. Payne St.
If voters do not pass the first question, the second question also cannot pass. If that happens, Bertrang said the district likely would come back with a revised request in 2022.
New Ulm is among five area districts holding referendums next month. The St. Peter and Nicollet districts are seeking tax increases to support operations, the Le Sueur-Henderson School District wants to replace one elementary school and update the other, and St. Clair Public School has requests for both operations and building improvements.
