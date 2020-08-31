NEW ULM — A staff member with COVID-19 prompted New Ulm Area Catholic Schools to postpone the start of the school year by at least two days.
New Ulm Area Public Schools meanwhile opened the year as planned Monday, despite a staff member testing positive for the virus last week.
Schools are not required to shut down or to notify all parents when there are isolated cases of the virus with limited exposure to others, state guidelines say.
Classes were planned to start Monday for all New Ulm Area Catholic Schools students. But families were notified Sunday that opening day was being postponed after a staff member tested positive for COVID-19. The staff member is recovering at home.
“We earnestly want to start the school year safely,” the letter said. “School will begin on Wednesday, Sept. 2, unless we are instructed otherwise by the Department of Health.”
New Ulm High School parents received an alert Friday that a staff member had contracted the virus earlier in the week. Brown County Public Health officials were notifying people who were in close contact with the staff member, Supt. Jeff Bertrang said in an email.
The public schools in New Ulm are welcoming all students back to buildings this week. The district had earlier planned to use a hybrid model for its older students but changed course due to a decline in COVID-19 rates in Brown County.
The number of confirmed cases in Brown County jumped by over 20 over the past week. But with only 133 known cases to date, the county remains among the least impacted in the region.
The state has given public schools guidance on how to respond to confirmed coronavirus cases linked to a school, but it does not set any requirements for when schools should be closed.
Public school officials are required to work with local or state health officials to identify and notify close contacts of an infected person.
Those close contacts — defined as anyone who was within 6 feet of the infected person for more than 15 minutes — are required to quarantine for 14 days.
“Sporadic, single confirmed cases are not necessarily worrisome on their own,” the document states.
Schools should consult with health officials and consider a number of factors to determine if school closure or other “additional mitigation strategies” are needed, the state guidance recommends. The factors include the number of cases, the likely source of infection, the ability to identify close contacts and the number of close contacts each infected person had.
