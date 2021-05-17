NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender is accused of sexually abusing another child in Brown County.
Paul Andrew Alonzo, 30, of New Ulm, was charged with felony criminal sexual conduct Monday in Brown County District Court.
A 7-year-old who knows Alonzo recently told her mother Alonzo had touched her inappropriately and made her touch him, a court complaint said.
Alonzo was arrested Saturday. He has two prior criminal sexual conduct convictions involving teenage girls in Brown County.
Alonzo is registered as a Level 3 predatory offender and is on intensive supervised release. The Minnesota Department of Corrections had given him permission to have unsupervised contact with the 7-year-old girl and another child, according to court documents.
