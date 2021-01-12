NEW ULM — A Level 3 sex offender from New Ulm is in jail while Brown County seeks to have him civilly committed.
Brown County Human Services has petitioned to have Colten Chase Camacho, 25, committed indefinitely to the Minnesota Sex Offender Program. He is in the Brown County Jail pending a judge's decision, scheduled for March.
Camacho had been living in New Ulm and working as an automotive detailer at a Mankato dealership after he was released from prison in April. Camacho has six convictions for engaging in prostitution with juveniles in Brown and Blue Earth counties. Numerous other charges, including criminal sexual conduct, were dismissed in plea deals that resulted in a 21-month prison sentence.
Camacho was accused of hiring or coercing girls ages 15 to 17 into sex acts. He also was accused of groping a woman, stalking a New Ulm police officer, and possessing body armor and Airsoft guns, but those cases were all dismissed.
The petition seeks to have Camacho committed as a sexually dangerous and psychopathic personality. It claims there is “no suitable alternative to involuntary commitment” because of Camacho's “history of harmful sexual conduct.
The Minnesota Department of Corrections, the Brown County attorney and a psychologist hired by the county to review Camacho's records all recommended a petition be made, according to court records.
A civil trial, after which Brown County District Judge Allison Krehbiel will decide whether Camacho should be committed, is scheduled for March 17-19.
Krehbiel ordered Camacho to be detained until then because it is “likely” he “will cause serious physical harm to others."
Camacho opted to go to the Brown County Jail instead of the Minnesota Sex Offender Program facility in Moose Lake.
