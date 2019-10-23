NEW ULM — One time and it’s an accident. Twice and it’s a coincidence. The New Ulm United Soccer Club is looking for answers after the field it maintains near Mueller Park was vandalized for the fourth time this year.
“It’s a gut punch for me,” Club President Michael Shaneman said.
Someone drove onto the field, tucked behind Johnson Park, and tore up the turf to the tune of $4,000 to $8,000 in damage about two weeks ago. Shaneman said the property damage is too extensive to fix this fall and could take up to a year to repair.
The field was similarly damaged twice in mid-April, and someone saw a brown-haired man driving on the field in a red Chevy Cavalier on April 18. One of the soccer posts appeared to have been damaged during that time as well, although it looks as if it was bent due to someone hanging on top of it.
New Ulm Police Chief Dave Borchert said the soccer field rarely gets this type of vandalism in a given year. He said police are still looking into the vandalism and there’s no evidence thus far of someone targeting the field.
The soccer club is in the midst of advocating for a soccer complex within New Ulm to grow the sport. The outdoor field near Mueller Park is the only field area families can regularly access as nearby fields owned by Martin Luther College and New Ulm Public Schools are only open to the public at certain times of the year.
Club members are fundraising $5,000 toward field repairs. People interested in donating can do so either through Facebook or by sending money to the club at New Ulm United Soccer Club, P.O. Box 273, New Ulm, MN 56073.
“We’re not looking for free money,” Shaneman said. “We’re just looking for a little help to repair the damage done.”
The club looks to work with the city to prevent similar vandalism in the future. That could mean surveillance cameras or some type of fencing, but police are still exploring possibilities.
