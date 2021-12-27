NEW ULM — Nuvera Communications of New Ulm is planning its largest-ever build-out of high-speed fiber internet service in 2022 with a focus on a dozen communities, including New Ulm, Sleepy Eye and Springfield.
"It's really a transformational moment for Nuvera with a shift toward being the service provider in small cities, rural communities and suburban areas with the fastest and most reliable fiber-to-the-home," said Joanna Hjelmeland, a spokesperson for the company.
Nuvera had previously replaced old-style copper telephone wire with fiber-optic cable for business customers throughout its territory and has extended the service to some residential areas in New Ulm as part of a pilot project. The work in the coming year will make gig-speed services available "for thousands of customers in 2022," said Hjelmeland, including "a significant part of New Ulm."
Nuvera, the marketing name of New Ulm Telecom, has a service area that stretches throughout Brown County and nearby parts of Nicollet County. And after purchasing other telecoms in the past three decades, it now provides telephone and internet service in areas scattered across southern Minnesota — along the Interstate 35 corridor from Lonsdale to Prior Lake, in rural areas and small towns from just north of Rochester to east of Cannon Falls, and through much of McLeod County.
Along with Brown County's three largest cities, the fiber buildout in 2022 will occur in Hutchinson, Glencoe, Goodhue, Litchfield, Redwood Falls, Prior Lake, Elko New Market, Savage and Aurelia, Iowa.
Once fiber reaches homes and businesses in those areas, users will be able to transmit data at speeds of up to one gigabit per second. Lower-speed service will also be available at a lower price, with internet charges ranging from $50 to $125 a month. The price scale will be the same throughout the company's service area, "whether you're in rural Goodhue or suburban Prior Lake," according to a statement from Nuvera CEO Glenn Zerbe.
The company isn't setting a specific timetable for bringing fiber to other communities, but the plan is to expand to all of them over time.
"Because Nuvera's build process includes permitting and working with cities, we have some planning work to do with our partners to determine how quickly the process will take," Hjelmeland said.
The speed of the build-out in other communities will depend in part on the availability of government grants aimed at expanding access to high-quality internet service in rural areas of Minnesota.
The work being done in 2022 is 80% Nuvera-funded and 20% grant-funded.
"As more grant funds are activated over the next several months or years, we anticipate the areas we reach will grow — especially rural harder-to-reach areas that really need affordable access," she said.
