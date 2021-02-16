NEW ULM — State Street Theater Company's photograph collection in its new gallery space offers a historical perspective of the site where the community theater is housed. At the same time, the hallway gallery highlights men who were instrumental in creating and preserving the building at the corner of Center and North State Street.
"George would be very pleased to that the State Street Theater is honoring him and his father, that's for sure," said Sharon Glotzbach, of New Ulm.
Her husband, the late George Glotzbach, was the son of Linus C. Glotzbach.
The building housing the nonprofit theater company — as well as an apartment complex — had been in danger of being demolished. The vacant former high school had fallen in disrepair.
"George was adamant that the auditorium in the building should be saved," Sharon said.
Her husband was one of the initial investors in the preservation of the building, in part, for sentimental reasons, she said. George had attended classes there, and his father is credited with helping expand the school during a time when the country's economy was struggling.
Linus was a New Ulm lawyer who had grown up in Sleepy Eye. He was director for the state division of a relief program that created jobs for millions of unemployed Americans during the Great Depression, said SSTC volunteer Dan Groebner.
His Works Progress Administration duties put Linus in charge of overseeing federal funding to Minnesota communities in a 33-county region.
"He was very beneficial to New Ulm at a time when his help was greatly needed," said Mary Ellen Domeier, of New Ulm, SST board president emeritus. "The WPA gave people jobs and helped stimulate the economy."
Before the project that annexed New Ulm's high school was completed in 1939, there had been a shortage of classrooms and rotating shifts had to be set up for when students and teachers met in the building.
Local businesses were used as resources for concrete, lumber and other building products used to construct the annex.
George, who had been in the audience during dedication ceremony in the school's new auditorium, liked to talk about his days as a student in the building, Domeier said. One story he delighted in telling was how he literally brought down part of the auditorium stage.
"He said was in the very first play when he was either a freshman or sophomore ... His sweater caught on a piece of scenery and it was pulled down."
The Linus Glotzbach family moved away from New Ulm while George was a teenager. He kept in touch with his hometown and moved back to New Ulm after his retirement from working in the insurance industry.
Domeier remembers him as a big supporter, who contributed his time and talents to the theater company. The former insurance agent was a local history buff who also promoted the area's German culture. He was a co-founder of the Hermann Monument Society, publicist for the German-Bohemian Heritage and Stammtisch societies in New Ulm, and a board member of the Brown County Historical Society.
State Street Theater Company's website includes a history piece written by George about the building.
George died in September. When the details of his will were revealed, SSTC was listed as one of the his beneficiaries. Those gift funds, combined with grant money, are being used for upgrades and improvements to the building, including fresh paint on the walls of the hallway gallery. Members of the company premiered a "Adventures of Thin Man" radio show Sunday.
"Whenever the theater is open, people will be able to see the photographs. During intermissions, patrons will be able to walk down the hallway and enjoy them," Groebner said.
Groebner is considered the company's unofficial historian, a title gained while working on research projects to gather information necessary for grant applications. His efforts not only yielded funding for various theater building improvement, but several historical images and a plat map emerged from the archives of various sources.
"In the process of research, I gathered photos from newspapers, Brown County Historical Society and Elroy Ubl, a local historian. Out of this came the opportunity to tell the history of the theater," Groebner said.
