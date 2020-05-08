NEW ULM — A woman and three children were injured in a crash outside of New Ulm Thursday evening.
A minvan that was southbound on Highway 15 struck a Jeep that was stopped on Highway 15 preparing to turn onto 422nd Street just before 7 p.m., according to the State Patrol.
The minivan driver and her three passengers were all taken to the New Ulm Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries. They were Jody Marie Braulick, 33, of New Ulm, and Leah Braulick, 6, Claire Braulick, 4, and Luke Braulick, 2.
The driver of the Jeep — Angela Louise Meyer, 34, of New Ulm — was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.