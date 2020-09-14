NEW ULM — A woman allegedly forced entry into a New Ulm apartment and cut a man with a knife.
Hannah Corrine Nelson, 21, of New Ulm, was charged with felony counts of burglary and assault Monday in Brown County District Court. She also was charged with misdemeanor property damage.
A man who knows Nelson told authorities she broke open his door at about 2:40 a.m. Saturday at German Heights Apartments.
Nelson then came at the man with a knife and left him with a 1-inch-long cut on his palm, according to a court complaint.
