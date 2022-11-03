LEHILLIER — A 27-year-old New Ulm woman was critically injured when the vehicle she was driving rolled Monday night. 

Ellie Jean Stevenson Machau was southbound on 169 at 9:45 p.m. when her Ford Ranger went into the median and rolled. The State Patrol said alcohol was a factor.

She was taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester with life-threatening injuries.

A passenger, Mitchell Thompson, 29, of Lake Crystal, was taken to the Mankato hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

