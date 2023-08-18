NEW ULM — An 82-year-old New Ulm woman died from injuries suffered in a SUV-car crash Thursday afternoon in New Ulm.
Sharon Ann Portner was driving a northbound 2014 Mitsubishi Outlander on Highway 68 near the intersection with 15th Street South at 1:54 p.m. when the SUV and a southbound 2015 BMW 435 crashed, the State Patrol said.
The car’s driver, John Roy Deleo, of Lake Crystal, was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the hospital in New Ulm. Alcohol was detected in his system, the patrol said.
Road conditions were dry. Portner and Deleo were wearing seatbelts and the airbags in both vehicles deployed, the patrol said.
