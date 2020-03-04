SLEEPY EYE — A 57-year-old New Ulm woman was injured when two vehicles crashed at an intersection east of Sleepy Eye Wednesday morning.
Denise Lienig was transported to the hospital in Sleepy Eye following the crash at the intersection of Brown County roads 27 and 10.
Lienig was driving a Ford Expedition at 8 a.m. when the SUV and a Chevrolet Silverado pickup collided, Brown County deputies said.
The pickup's driver, Daniel Seidl, 59, of Sleepy Eye, failed to stop at the intersection, deputies said.
Seidl was examined for injuries at the scene.
