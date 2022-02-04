MANKATO — A New Ulm woman was injured when the vehicle she was in and another vehicle behind her were rear-ended by a third vehicle at 10 a.m. Friday on Highway 68 near Mankato.
A Ford F-150 was stopped on Highway 68 at the intersection of Highway 169. A Hyundai Elantra was stopped behind the Ford. A Chevy Trailblazer that was eastbound on Highway 68 collided with the rear of the Hyundai, which then struck the Ford, according to the State Patrol.
The driver of the Hyundai, Leann Kay Stephens, 59, was transported to the Mankato hospital with what were believed to be non-life-threatening injuries, the patrol said.
The driver of the Ford, Duane Harold Owens, 76, of Mankato and a 10-year-old passenger were not injured.
The driver of the Trailblazer, Heather Marie Wurtzberger, 39, of Gaylord, was not injured.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.