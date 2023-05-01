JUDSON — A New Ulm woman received non-life threatening injuries when her car and a truck collided at 8:30 a.m. Monday at Judson.
Nancy Deopere, 83, was driving a Kia Soul east on Highway 68 and Carlos Villalona, 23, of Mounds View, was driving a straight truck south on Blue Earth County Road 42 when the vehicles collided in the intersection, according to the State Patrol.
Deopere was taken to the New Ulm hospital.
Villalona and a passenger, Jesus Dipiton, 20, of Brooklyn Park, were not injured, the patrol said.
