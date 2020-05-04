MANKATO — A 37-year-old New Ulm woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries when the car she was driving crashed Sunday evening near a Mankato intersection.

Laura Marie Schaefer was driving a 2006 Mazda eastbound on Highway 14 at 7:47 p.m. and was near the intersection with Victory Drive when the car left the roadway and struck a guardrail, the State Patrol said.

Schaefer was treated at Mayo Clinic Health System in Mankato.

