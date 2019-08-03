MANKATO — In one corner of the new Union Market, a vintage curio cabinet repainted by a Vernon Center farmer displays paintings by a young St. Paul artist.
A few feet away lie upcycled wingtips with bold additions by a Waconia cobbler. On racks above the shoes, customers can find clothing designed by a Mankato resident.
The market, located in a former antique store on South Front Street in downtown Mankato, now sells items on behalf of dozens of artists and entrepreneurs.
Designed to be a small business incubator, Union Market held its grand opening Thursday, Friday and Saturday.
Owned by Growth Holdings and managed by Coldwell Banker Fisher Group, the market offers shoppers an experience akin to an artists fair.
The market offers vendors a more permanent space without the risk of opening their own storefront.
Gina Marie, the clothing designer, was one of the first vendors to sign up. Her excitement for the communal concept led to her helping design the market's interior and then to becoming its manager.
“It's a really great community space,” she said. “It makes being an entrepreneur and starting a business possible. It's a really cool incubator to be a part of.”
Vendors can lease a space in the market for as few as three months. Artists who need only wall space to showcase their talent can sell on consignment.
The manager assists customers, mans the cash register and handles all the other day-to-day operations so entrepreneurs need not be present to sell their creations.
The market also offers spaces for the vendors to prepare their inventory, meet with clients, hold demonstrations or host other small events.
Tenant Kelly McIntee stumbled upon Union Market while on a walk and decided to rent a space to promote her health coaching business and sell active wear and hand-made jewelry.
She hopes the customers of Sun Moon Yoga, which is located at the back of the market, will stop to check out her offerings. She'll also use market meeting space to meet with clients.
“I just really like the communal concept,” she said.
Jennifer Ekstrand and her daughter, Madelyn, were among the steady stream of shoppers who checked out the new market Saturday afternoon. The Ekstrands stopped during a day trip to Mankato from Savage and said they were enjoying the variety of vendors all in one location.
Meghan Blaine was making a return visit to Union Market Saturday. During its limited soft opening hours, the New Ulm teacher had already purchased a few items, including a necklace from Mankato maker Angela Korte and a pre-owned dress from a designer resale booth that raises funds for the nonprofit S.S. Boutique.
“It's a very reasonably priced way to support local people and organizations,” Korte said.
Union Market is open noon to 6 p.m. Thursdays and Fridays and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturdays. Hours might be expanded in the future.
There are a few spaces still available for lease. One large space will become a hair salon being established by a Mankato stylist.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.