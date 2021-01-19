MANKATO — Disabled American Veteran Auxiliary member Debbie Mason braved Tuesday morning's snowy weather to travel a few blocks from her home to see the local DAV chapter's new van. The vehicle, to be used for getting veterans to medical appointments, will use Lyle C. Pearson VA Community Based Outpatient Clinic's parking lot as its home.
"This will make it so much easier for the wives, the caretaker, perhaps the daughter, who usually does the driving — especially on days like this," Mason said of the van to be operated by volunteer drivers.
The local DAV Lyle C. Pearson Sr. Chapter 10 paid for a large chunk of the 2020 Dodge Caravan's cost — about $10,000 of its $27,000 price — and worked to identify how it could serve area military veterans.
DAV Senior Vice Cmdr. Ron Haugen, of Kasota, said the delivery Tuesday meant the region's vets for the first time had the option of a being transported by a vehicle with a driver provided.
"In the past, you were pretty much on your own when it came to making arrangements," Haugen said.
Blue Earth County's Veterans Services Officer Mike McLaughlin said the new service could help veterans' budgets, especially those whose insurance benefits may not cover the costs for trips to medical appointments.
"I know this has been a need for many for a long time — it's a much needed resource," said Reggie Worlds, DAV Chapter 10's commander.
The van was the reward for almost three years of local fundraisers and soliciting contributions from businesses.
Chapter 10 members and its auxiliary members raised their share of the cost through benefits, such as annual Rock Recon events and by selling the clothing donations collected from DAV recycling bins.
"They've done a great job at getting the community involved," said Kati Carpenter, DAV of Minnesota's transportation coordinator for the southeastern part of the state.
"The van is all ready to go. Now we just need volunteer drivers," she said.
Drivers do not need to be military veterans; however, a physical is required for all applicants. DAV will provide training.
Carpenter pointed to robust DAV Minnesota's transportation program with pride.
"We drove more than 1 million miles in 2019 and Minnesota was one of the few states (DAV transportation programs) that has stayed open during COVID."
The van will carry its passengers to clinics throughout the region that have arrangements with the VA to provide services to veterans. A system, including the new van, also is in place for those who need to travel to the Minneapolis VA, said Ellsworth Fields, of Rochester, the DAV's state vice commander.
In 2020 despite the many barriers of COVID, volunteer drivers around the state logged more than 700,000 miles and providing over 15,000 rides to Minnesota veterans. The drivers are volunteers, while a full-time team transportation coordinators manage the workload to ensure veterans are efficiently transported to their appointments.
To inquire about becoming a volunteer driver, call (507) 703-1139. Veterans may call that same number to arrange for rides to medical appointments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.