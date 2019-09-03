After sitting empty for nine years, the school building in Waldorf is once again home to students and educators.
Tuesday was the first day of classes for the first pupils at the East-West International Education Academy.
The new public charter school, with an emphasis on project-based learning, is serving just 32 students this year in middle and high school grades. Its founder hopes to grow to include elementary grades next year as well as preschool and adult education programs someday as well.
Their new home in Waseca County has room for more than 400 pupils.
Once a K-12 community school and more recently an elementary school, the building was shuttered in 2010. Janesville-Waldorf-Pemberton School District leaders closed the school to remedy a budget deficit.
A technical-focused charter school was proposed in the building a few years later but never came to fruition.
That might have brought skepticism about his school and contributed to low enrollment this fall, said founder Rob Wilkening. He and the volunteer board of directors had hoped to launch as a K-12 school but did not have enough prospective pupils in the lower grades.
“People just want to wait and see, I think,” he said.
Wilkening helped start a church school west of the Twin Cities and wants to make his new school the first area public International Baccalaureate school. The framework emphasizes global and active learning. The school must be in operation for two years before it can apply for International Baccalaureate accreditation.
The academy is using a blend of online and classroom instruction. This fall there are three teachers, leading a middle school classroom, a high school classroom and special education services.
Donations through a nonprofit foundation were used to rehab the school building, which Wilkening said needed mold remediation, a new roof and many other repairs. The school is receiving public per-pupil funding for operations.
New students Grace Chisolm, a sophomore, and Kyleigh Langfitt, a freshman, both from New Richland, said they enrolled in the new school because of its small class sizes.
“It’s an opportunity to get outside my comfort zone and get away from all the drama,” Kyleigh said.
“I wanted a fresh start,” Grace said, adding she also was excited for more hands-on learning projects, which she said will motivate her to work harder.
Seventh-grader Arianna Lundell, of St. Clair, said she chose the academy because she prefers small schools and because it will provide flexibility to pursue her passion for art.
The academy has a flex hour each day during which students can either get additional support in a core subject in which they are struggling or pursue their special interests. One of Arianna’s first projects will be an entry into the school mascot design contest.
Fellow seventh-grader Caden Smith moved from the Twin Cities and is living with a grandparent so he can attend the new Waldorf school.
Caden dealt with bullying so severe at his last school that he sometimes faked illness to stay home and avoid classmates, he said. He’s already made friends and is feeling welcome at his new school, he said, and he pledged not to stay home unless he “really is sick.”
While students settled into their classrooms Tuesday morning, volunteer JoAnn Kelling unpacked boxes of books in the library.
The academy purchased the books, as well as desks and other equipment, from a St. Paul charter school that closed this spring after six years in operation.
Wilkening said he’s confident his charter school won’t meet the same fate because it has engaged parents and is in a supportive community. Kelling is one of the many examples of the community’s support, he said.
Once the academy is up and running smoothly, Wilkening said he intends to find opportunities to give back, including by hosting events for the community at the school.
Wilkening also is the mayor of Waldorf. He said he hopes the school will help attract new development to the town of fewer than 300 residents, which has lost multiple businesses since the elementary school closed.
