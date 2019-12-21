MANKATO — Three retired teachers are starting a new recognition for accomplished alumni of East High School.
The new Alumni Wall of Distinction will honor former Cougars who went on to excel in professional and service endeavors.
Organizers John Dorn, Marlin Spangrud and Jim Manske say the new Wall of Distinction will complement, not compete with the school's existing Hall of Fame.
The Hall of Fame celebrates outstanding former East athletes and coaches. Its members are inducted on odd years.
The Wall of Distinction will exalt a broader variety of accomplishments after high school. Inductions will be on even years, starting in fall 2020.
“The whole purpose is to recognize alumni who have distinguished themselves and who have made significant contributions to society,” Spangrud said.
The trio, who are working with the school principal and activities director, said they aim also to inspire current Cougars.
“It's as much about the kids who are in the school now,” Dorn said. “We want to provide positive role models.”
They're trying to go high-tech to appeal to the students, Manske said.
Instead of speeches at induction ceremonies during homecoming weekend, the honorees will be highlighted in videos.
In addition to wall plaques listing the inductees, they are planning an interactive multimedia kiosk to be placed in the school commons where students can learn about the inductees.
The retired teachers, who all started at East when or soon after the school opened in 1973, are fundraising for the displays and other costs.
Up to four alumni will be honored every other year. Criteria include: the nominee must have graduated at least 15 years ago, has distinguished himself or herself in career, community service, military service, collegiate or professional athletics or in the arts, and has “exemplified ethical behavior, moral character and leadership.”
Posthumous nominations are permitted.
“We are 100% convinced there are many worthy stories out there, and students will benefit from hearing them,” Dorn said.
Anyone can submit a nomination. Forms will be available soon on the school's website, ehs.isd77.org, and in the school office. The nomination deadline is March 31.
A committee of community members has been formed to choose the inaugural inductees to be honored this fall.
