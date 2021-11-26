Vince and Virginia Peterson had two busiest — and favorite — times of year: mid-July and Christmas.
The rural New Richland couple volunteered every July at the Waseca County Free Fair. Vince served on the fair board for nearly 60 years.
Every December they decked out their farmstead with mostly handmade lighted holiday displays and and invited the community to drive through.
Even after Virginia died in 2004, Vince kept both traditions going as long as his own health allowed.
After Vince died this fall at age 89, his colleagues at the Waseca County Free Fair decided to start a new tribute.
“It combines both his loves: the fair and Christmas,” said fair Director Jennie Johnson.
A new holiday lights display debuts at the fairgrounds tonight.
Over 20 community organizations and businesses are helping the fair board light up the fairgrounds with holiday displays, Johnson said.
Visitors can drive or walk through the grounds, vote for their favorite display, and get a free hot beverage and treat Friday and Saturday evenings through Dec. 11.
There is no admission fee. Guests are asked to bring a donation for local food shelves. Boy Scout Troop 85 and Cub Scout Pack 86 also will be collecting toiletries, diapers and cleaning supplies for the Bethlehem Inn shelter at their display.
Several of the displays used to be at the Peterson farm. When Vince decided he could no longer put up his holiday creations a few years ago, he auctioned them off to others to show off and gave the proceeds to charity.
The fair bought his miniature Ferris wheel and carousel and use them on a float they take to parades to promote the fair.
Others also have donated use of items they bought at the auction to put up at the fairgrounds, including Johnson. She was a neighbor of the Petersons and a frequent visitor to their farm display.
She and Vince had chatted a few times about bringing a lights display to the fairgrounds but decided it would be too much work on top of their regular fair duties. Vince would be tickled to see them taking on the challenge now in his memory, Johnson said.
Vince served on the fair board for 57 years and was in charge of all the indoor booths through 2019. He was dedicated and well-organized, Johnson said. He refused to embrace email or computerized record-keeping, preferring to keep writing his records in notebooks and contacting vendors through the mail and phone calls.
Virginia started her fair service coordinating the creative arts contests and later helped her husband with the indoor booths.
Vince was in declining health but was able to pay a final visit to the fair this summer, Johnson said. He was presented with a plaque recognizing his 57 years of service.
The fair board is planning to make the holiday lights an annual tradition, Johnson said. Several groups who decided they needed more time to prepare have already said they plan to host a display next year.
