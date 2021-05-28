MANKATO — Sabrina Mercedes wants to make wellness more accessible to the community.
Mercedes has started a business called Safe Relations and is opening a community space next month where she will teach yoga classes that are free and donation-based.
”I don’t want people to feel that they can’t afford it,” she said. “I really want to make this accessible to the underdogs, people who don’t always have opportunities for wellness.”
Her priority is making the yoga courses free and allowing participants to pay what they can. She set up a Patreon account where people can donate money and help support the work she is doing.
Classes are mostly virtual now but after Mercedes moves into the new space at 1109 North Riverfront Drive next month, she will teach in person. The space was built to be a garage so it has high ceilings and a large garage door that can be opened to let outdoor air in.
Mercedes is making the room into a community space where people can gather, host meetings and create art along with taking yoga classes. She is opening it up for people to host private events and workshops as well. She hopes the building will be a safe space where people can feel empowered to explore and create community.
”I’m making a space where people can learn, make art and music. I want it to be like going to auntie’s house.”
Aubrey Corona is a birth and post-partum doula and plans to use the space to teach group classes. She has primarily been supporting mothers and families one on one and is excited to be able to offer group classes now in a safe welcoming place that supports all kinds of mothers.
She also hopes to collaborate with Mercedes and offer pregnancy and post-partum yoga classes.
A kitchen and bathroom are being built on the top floor of the building so Mercedes can live there. She said everything for the business and space came together really quickly.
She graduated from a yoga wellness program in March and began teaching virtual yoga classes. Within that month a friend also helped show her the North Riverfront Drive property. The owners had trouble finding tenants for the building during the pandemic and wanted to rent it, Mercedes said.
She said it’s been her dream to have space for people to gather, and this place is it.
”It all worked out so perfectly, it’s kind of like the universe is calling.”
