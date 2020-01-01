Going into the new year with health and fitness goals is admirable, but they can easily fall by the wayside in short order.
Area fitness experts say setting realistic goals and establishing accountability can help people stay on track in 2020.
“Find some accountability other than yourself to do your goals because you’re the first person who’ll justify why you shouldn’t follow those goals,” said Jon Jamieson, owner at JP Fitness in Mankato.
The accountability can come from a gym buddy, family member or friend — as long as they know what you’re trying to accomplish and aren’t afraid to hold you accountable. If you want to cut back on those boozy nights out with friends, for instance, you can’t expect those friends to remind you about it.
Mandy Karl, a member at JP Fitness, said her trainers and fellow gymgoers help her keep up on her fitness goals. Her challenge going into 2020 is to improve her nutritional habits.
“I do really good with my workouts but then I get off track with my eating, so I’d like to stay on track with the food part of it more,” she said.
She specifically hopes to focus more on meal prep. Prepping healthier options ahead of time would help reduce the temptation of easily accessible but unhealthy meal choices.
Working out regularly hasn’t been an issue for Karl. She does, however, hope to switch up her fitness schedule.
“Starting in the new year I’m going to stay more focused on getting my workout done in the morning, mainly because the rest of the day I have more energy and feel better,” she said.
While Jamieson noted New Year’s resolutions have a somewhat negative connotation for rarely being fulfilled, he said the clean slate offered by a new year does help people chart their progress.
“It’s a great way to have an easy marker of what you’ve done over the last year,” he said.
Rather than setting yearlong goals, he said six to eight weeks is a more manageable time period. The goals can then be revisited and updated as needed.
The city of New Ulm’s annual fitness challenge operates under a similar timeline. For 60 days between Jan. 13 and March 16, the city offers prizes to residents who pay for memberships to the city’s recreation center.
Individuals and teams compete to lose the biggest percentages of weight, inches or body fat. City fitness coordinator Sandy Bromley said the hope within those 60 days is for people to establish a routine they’ll continue for the rest of the year.
“We hope it builds that baseline habit,” she said. “ … We feel 60 days gives people the ability to make a habit to exercise.”
More than 200 New Ulm residents participated in the previous two challenges. Bromley said one of the keys to success is not going in with unrealistic goals.
“Instead of setting a goal to lose 40 pounds in the first month, make sure you’re getting in the gym a certain number of times per week,” she said.
Even for people unfamiliar with working out, she said a half-hour per day of fitness is an achievable goal to start.
“If they can build in that 30 minutes of activity per day, it’s going to make a difference,” she said.
