ST. PETER — Before taking her oath of office Monday, Shanon Nowell reflected on how it felt to be St. Peter’s first female mayor in a century.
Lillien Cox Gault was St. Peter and Minnesota’s first female mayor when she served in the role from 1921 to 1922.
As Nowell looks ahead to her two-year term, she expressed appreciation while hoping it won’t take another 100 years for another female mayor to follow in her and Gault’s footsteps.
“I’m really grateful for the opportunity, excited to serve St. Peter in this new role, and really excited to work with our new council members coming on board,” she said.
Having served on the St. Peter City Council since 2020, Nowell won the mayoral race over then-Council member Ed Johnson and incumbent Mayor Chuck Zieman in November. Three newcomers, Darrell Pettis, Ben Ranft and Dustin Sharstrom, won elections for three open council seats.
Nowell’s stated priorities include finishing the city’s long-awaited new fire hall project, working with the council on how best to use American Rescue Act funding, addressing St. Peter’s “critical need” for more housing, and bringing more diversity to city commissions and boards.
“We’re a diverse community and we want participation from all the different groups in St. Peter,” she said. “That’s something I hope to make progress on.”
Nowell moved to St. Peter from South Dakota with her husband, Jerry, about 16 years ago when he got a job at Gustavus Adolphus College. After previously working for the South Dakota Department of Agriculture, she also got a job at Gustavus after the move and remains the executive assistant to the provost.
Brad DeVos, who worked with Nowell on the council before supporting her mayoral run, said he kept hearing good things about her from her Gustavus colleagues during the campaign. One person told him she was the “rubber band holding everything together.”
Those administrative and organizational skills should translate well to the mayor role, he said. Her knowledge of spreadsheets as a council member, he gave as an example, helped organize the long list of city commissions, commissioners and meeting times to make everything easier to process.
“My motto is nothing is of value unless it’s in a spreadsheet; she seems similar,” DeVos said with a laugh. “ … Between the leadership and her administrative background, she has what’s needed to be a good mayor.”
DeVos accused former mayor Zieman of threatening him after a July council workshop — Zieman denied what he said was a threat. When Nowell filed for a mayoral run later in July, DeVos said he was thrilled she decided to run.
“Level-headed is one of the best ways I can describe her,” he said. “She’s able to empathize with people and understand where people are coming from.”
Along with being St. Peter’s first female mayor in a century, Nowell became the city’s first new mayor since 2015. Her election win contributes to a full turnover on the council since 2019.
Nowell, DeVos and council members Emily Bruflat and Keri Johnson are now the longest-serving members on the council despite first being elected in 2019. Retirements, rather than election losses, created most of the openings for them and the three latest newcomers.
The changes in recent years will allow new ideas to be heard, Nowell said, while also continuing the work of previous councils.
“We have the opportunity to continue looking at things with a fresh eye,” she said. “Not tipping over the apple cart, not changing things for the sake of change, but really working strategically thoughtfully and continuing the progress that has already begun.”
She thanked her passionate supporters for their hard work door-knocking and spreading the word about her during the campaign. That passion — along with a jam-packed ballot featuring a host of openings on the council and school board, a sales tax vote to fund the new fire hall, and a school referendum — contributed to a 38% increase in St. Peter voters turning out in November compared to 2019.
It didn’t take long for Nowell to realize how engaged St. Peter residents were after she moved to the community. Seeing that encouraged her to get involved in the community early on, including, a children’s nonprofit, the library board, her church and then the city council.
That same level of engagement from residents was evident during her campaign, she said, adding she looks forward to representing St. Peter as mayor.
“I want to express my gratitude that this trust has been placed in me and I get to serve in this role for the next two years,” she said.
