Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Saturday in observance of New Year’s Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
For more information about post office hours, visit: tools.usps.com.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive Saturday’s edition on Monday, along with Sunday and Monday editions. The Free Press offices will be closed Monday.
Government: Mankato and North Mankato city offices will be closed Friday. State and Blue Earth County offices will be closed Friday. Most federal offices will be closed Friday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will close early Friday and remain closed until Monday morning.
Garbage: Residents’ garbage/recycling collection schedule will not change this week.
Shopping: River Hills Mall’s main doors will close 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Customers should check individual businesses for their holiday hours.
Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and closed Saturday. Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic in Mankato will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
Groceries: Aldi will close 7 p.m. Friday and remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Sunday. Hy-Vee and Cub Food stores will be open usual hours Friday and Saturday; however, their pharmacies will be closed Saturday.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Friday.
Libraries: North Mankato’s Taylor Library and Blue Earth County Library will be closed Friday and Saturday.
Buses: Mankato Area Transit bus service will end for the day at 6 p.m. Friday and will not be available Saturday.
Parking: Parking time limits will not be enforced Friday.
