Mail: The Mankato and North Mankato post offices and the Madison East branch will be closed Monday in observance of New Year’s Day. Residential mail will not be delivered. Service windows will be closed and mail will not be sorted to lock boxes.
For more information about post office hours, visit: tools.usps.com.
Free Press delivery: Mail subscribers will receive Monday’s edition on Tuesday, along with Sunday and Tuesday editions. The Free Press offices will be closed Monday.
Government: Mankato and North Mankato city offices, state offices, Blue Earth County offices and most federal offices will be closed Monday.
Banking: Most financial institutions will be closed Monday.
Shopping: River Hills Mall’s main doors will close 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Customers should check individual businesses for their holiday hours.
Medical facilities: Mankato Clinic Urgent Care will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday. Mayo Clinic Health System Urgent Care’s Eastridge Clinic in Mankato will be open 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Groceries: Aldi will close 7 p.m. Saturday and remain closed until 8:30 a.m. Monday. Hy-Vee and Cub Food stores will be open usual hours Saturday and Sunday; however, their pharmacies’ hours may be affected by the holiday.
Emergency food: ECHO Food Shelf will be closed Monday.
Libraries: North Mankato’s Taylor Library and Blue Earth County Library will be closed Monday.
Buses: Mankato Area Transit bus service schedules will not be affected by the holiday.
Garbage: Residents’ garbage/recycling collection schedule will not change.
Parking: Parking time limits will not be enforced Monday.
