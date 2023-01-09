MANKATO — A new softball tournament for kids age 12 and younger is among the community events to win grants from the city of Mankato for 2023.
Tentatively named "The Mankato Open," the tournament for 12-and-under and 10-and-under teams will be held in Mankato the second weekend of June immediately following the state high school girls' softball tournament in North Mankato.
Tournament organizers sought $2,000 to help cover umpiring expenses, and the City Council on Monday night approved $1,000 — one of five grants of the same size awarded through the annual Special Event Support Grant program.
"It makes sense to use the synergy of the state tournament and make Mankato a destination for the entire weekend," the council's grant committee concluded in a memo to the council, referencing the state high school tournament scheduled June 8-9 at the Caswell Park complex. "For youth teams in the 10U/12U age group, we can see teams electing to follow their local teams to state for play."
The tournament could prompt college coaches recruiting the state high school tournament to stick around through the weekend to watch the upcoming group of players, according to organizers.
The event would also shine a spotlight on the new $6.4 million youth softball complex the city is creating at Thomas Park
"The city has invested in softball with the update at Thomas Park," the committee wrote of the six-field facility set to open in July. "Although Thomas may not be completed by June 9 and 10, we can (use) Jaycee and Sibley to get the event started. Makes sense to utilize the investments by creating a new event to fill fields on the otherwise empty weekend."
Another new recipient of a Mankato Special Event Support Grant is the sixth annual Juneteenth Celebration.
"The free, annual event creates a celebratory and educational space for all ages to commemorate African American independence," according to the committee, which praised the event for promoting local heritage, community and Black-owned businesses. Funding will help cover staffing and setup and takedown labor.
As with the softball and Juneteenth grants, $1,000 was awarded out of $2,000 requested for Old Town's third annual Day of the Dead festival, the local version of Dia de los Muertos — the Mexican holiday where families honor deceased loved ones but also celebrate them with food and music.
"Mariachi band, folk dancers, Aztec dancers, cumbia band, food vendors, craft vendors, games for kids, family-friendly event ...," the committee wrote. "This event brings thousands of people out to Mankato to celebrate culture. It is something newer to Mankato and is both well received and well attended."
The grant will pay for portable toilets and garbage removal for the event on Saturday, Oct. 28.
Other grants approved by the City Council went to a pair of long-standing Mankato events.
A grant of $1,000 — the amount requested — was approved for the Mankato River Ramble, an annual family-oriented tour of area bike trails and routes in the fall.
And $1,000 was awarded of $2,500 requested for South Central Minnesota Pride, the Riverfront Park festival celebrating LGBTQ communities in Mankato and south-central Minnesota. The grant, which would cover park fees and security costs, is contingent on the city receiving a report from organizers summarizing the 2022 festival.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.