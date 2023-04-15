By Renee Berg
Much like a first-time marathoner, Ceceli Polzin has been training for her latest career advancement for years. Polzin recently took over as executive director of the YWCA Mankato.
A St. Peter resident and native, Polzin said she is eager for this new opportunity.
The first few days on the job, she said, have been packed with activity. She’s been getting to know her staff, attending meetings and helping prepare for the Women of Distinction awards event, which was Thursday.
“So yeah, it’s been a bit of a whirlwind,” she said.
“A lot of what I was doing in my previous role has prepared me for this role,” Polzin said. “I had already spent a lot of time in the community really gaining a pretty good understanding of the needs of the community. So just taking that knowledge into this role and figuring out ways to then collaborate with other service organizations will be key. That’s what I look forward to.”
She comes to the YWCA role with more than 30 years of marketing, communications, event planning and fundraising experience in Greater Mankato. She had been working as community and customer relations manager at Mankato Clinic prior to coming on board at the YWCA.
According to those who know her well, Polzin has demonstrated leadership in community relations, particularly around diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and health improvement teams focused on health equity. She has also made a name for herself as co-chair of Greater Mankato Growth’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Collaborative.
“We are fortunate as a community to have Ceceli Polzin step into this leadership role,” said Elizabeth Harstad, community impact director of the Greater Mankato United Way, which provides funding to the YWCA New American Families program and Youth Programming. “I have worked collaboratively with Ceceli on several community initiatives and look forward to working with her in her new role as YWCA executive director.”
Evan Curtin, regional director of Wellshare International in Mankato, has known Polzin since he was a child growing up in St. Peter. And he has in recent years collaborated with her as part of his role as regional director of Wellshare International in Mankato.
He describes Polzin as an asset to the YWCA.
“She’s very well connected with all the various subsets of the community,” he said. “She is one of those people who others just gather around and interact with really frequently. I think that she is an incredibly effective manager of projects and somebody who really comes together to build collaboration and partnership to accomplish a result, to get things done.
“In addition, she’s a really great fundraiser and is able to tap into existing resources to affect change. That’s a really strong talent of hers. Her focus on equity and inclusion will really make her a perfect candidate for this role. I’m eager for the YWCA to take this next step.
“I think she’ll be a transformative leader for the organization and Mankato. I’m excited.”
Polzin said with various organizations in Mankato doing similar work, that the YWCA’s focus on collaboration with them is that much more important.
“Had I not spent so much time in the community over the last five years, and worked collaboratively with other service organizations, nonprofits that were doing really, really important work, I don’t think I would’ve been prepared to do this job,” she said. “It’s important to support each other in that work and find ways to collaborate.
“I feel like I already have relationships with those organizations so I don’t have that learning curve of relationship building, which would be needed if somebody didn’t have those things.”
At the YWCA, Polzin manages a staff of eight and said, like her, many are new to their roles. All but two have not worked at the YWCA for a year yet, she said, so they’re new to their positions.
She said she feels a responsibility to her staff and the community at large to “hit the ground running and making sure I’m instilling a sense of stability and excitement about what our organization is doing. I don’t see that as daunting, but it’s going to take some time.”
Establishing that sense of stability is especially important, she said, not only for her staff but also for YWCA donors and stakeholders. The organization has been without an acting executive director for almost two years since Natasha Lop-Rodriquez left. In November 2021, Kim Danger began serving as interim executive director and has been showing Polzin the ropes.
Polzin said she’s excited about what she hopes the organization will achieve and “how we will be sustainable and be able to sustain our programming for the long term.
“Nonprofits are charged with some really hefty work to support specific populations,” she said. “Our particular mission is empowering women and there is a racial equity component to that as well. It’s developing young women as strong leaders and supporting them in their roles as employees, as mothers, and as community members. We are always looking for opportunities to do that work in an equitable setting. We’re always trying to build the entire community.”
Her most immediate challenge, Polzin said, is to align the staff’s daily work with the YWCA’s strategic plan, which she calls bold.
“There’s some solid work there that we can get done,” she said. “The board of directors has done a really, really good job of developing our strategic plan. My most immediate job is to start aligning our work with that strategic plan and then thinking about what it is that we’re already doing, what we could be doing better and where are the places we can maybe grow new programming to meet the needs of the community.”
Her overall goal is to create an organization the community is proud to support, she said.
She made this job change toward the end of her storied career, Polzin said, because she wanted to help the YWCA get stabilized and build a strong foundation. “I want to be able to leave that legacy to the next director hopefully in many years to come. That’s my goal.”
