A lot of things have changed in bowling over the last 40-plus years. One thing that hasn’t changed, however, is the Tuesday morning Newcomers League.
Sure, the members are older, they don’t roll the ball as hard as they once did, and their scores may have decreased. But it’s always been a social league, one where members rib each other about something that happened today … or years ago … and don’t sweat the missed spares.
As 9 a.m. approaches, cars pull up to the WowZone and bowlers emerge, pulling bags that contain their bowling balls and shoes. Others open their lockers and take their equipment to the eight-lane suites area while catching up with each other.
When Marcella Eilders arrives, it’s with her friend, Larry, a St. Patrick’s Day-theme doll who came for a holiday party years ago and has become a bit of a league mascot. He is given a prominent spot at that back of the lanes, even though his holiday is still a few weeks away.
“Best $3 I’ve ever spent,” Eilders said. “The ladies in this league are so much fun and so very caring. It’s a therapeutic league as we laugh a lot.”
Doug DeMarce, longtime owner of Mankato bowling centers, said Newcomers was one of three morning and one afternoon ladies leagues that existed when he bought Double Deuce Bowl (now Victory Bowl) in 1974. As part of the bowling center’s services, they provided a babysitter in Ilene Kruetzer and sometimes DeMarce’s mother, for the league members’ kids.
“This was a different time in our society,” DeMarce said. “Women had not generally entered the workforce and bowling offered them an escape — at least for a few hours — from their other household chores.”
Diane Brekke, who is reprising her role as league president, joined in 1979 shortly after she and husband Keith moved to Mankato from Indiana. Tuesday she was greeting members beside a table that featured a stand-up calendar highlighting members’ birthdays. A card near the calendar was being signed to give to a member whose husband recently died.
“If I’m not bowling, I still will go a lot of times because of the social part,” said Rita Caron of Mapleton, who reached out to the paper to highlight the Newcomers League. “Then we do lunch afterwards.”
WowZone provides coffee, and there’s plenty of chatter going on between the six teams with four women each. Strikes are celebrated universally, and calls of “Good try” accompany missed spares. Smiles and laughter are everywhere.
One of the regulars is 93-year-old RoseMary Leesch who travels 25 miles from Minnesota Lake for her weekly bowling party. When congratulated for her opening strike, she calls it an accident and shares a laugh.
“I used to sponsor a team when I had my business,” she said. “I had Lake Café in Minnesota Lake for 28 years. I never was a good bowler, but it was always fun.”
Bowling is just one of the many things she does to keep herself busy. A widow for 29 years who raised 13 kids, when not enjoying her own family she helps the mother of the owner of the Great Escape in Minnesota Lake clean the bar two days a week. And she bakes cinnamon rolls on Saturday for sale at the bar.
“(I do it for) the camaraderie, you know. Just to be with other people. I know a lot of these ladies and I enjoy it,” Leesch said.
Rita Townsend lives in North Mankato now, but growing up she was a neighbor of Leesch’s on the farm. She worked at Taylor Corp. for more than 20 years and has been retired for 30. She recognizes the value of her weekly bowling league.
“In life, (you need) humor, patience, lots of love and lots of caring,” Townsend said. “Caring and kindness. Always think of somebody else besides yourself.”
Many of the women have bowled for most of their lives, some in this league and many in others. Betty Laborde has bowled for 60 years, 23 or more with the Newcomers. Her husband and sons are also bowlers.
“I have made some lifelong friends by joining this bowling league,” Laborde said, noting most members are not very competitive. “We always say we only bowl so we can go out for lunch.”
Each of the six teams is responsible for the meal on a holiday during the season.
“We all look forward to them and try not to miss that week,” Laborde said.
Rita Dauk has been bowling for more than 50 years, she said, and her memorabilia box contains plaques for Newcomers league championships and second-place finishes from the 1970s.
“Most of us are ages 70 to 90s, but we’re surely ‘young at heart,’” she said.
Her team spices things up by playing poker each game, with the winner walking away with the four-quarter jackpot. One card picked up for a spare, two cards for a split or strike. They keep a reference card handy to make sure the best card wins.
“Back in the day, each team needed a sponsor. My team chose Stone Toad bar, and I found in the box the Toad emblem holding a martini that we put on the back of our bowling shirts,” Dauk said.
She remembers that even back then, they did something after evening bowling.
“All of us 20-something moms with husbands babysitting kids at home went to Madsen’s grocery store to pick up groceries before heading home.”
Chris Schroader is the WowZone employee who has been working with the Newcomers for seven years. She didn’t know anything about bowling when she started, but that has changed as she does everything from greeting members to cleaning up spilled drinks to fixing machines. She said if school is canceled, so is league for the week.
“These ladies mean a lot to me,” she said. “I’ve become good friends.”
