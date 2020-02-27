When my four older sisters and I climbed into the rental vehicle for our trip to several national parks, I thought the name of the SUV was hilarious: Rogue. Like our foray into the Wild West was going to unleash the scoundrels in us.
Seated next to me was a sister whose skin never sees the light of day because of the giant hat, monster wrap-around sunglasses, jacket and two layers of 100 SPF sunscreen she wears. Another sister, used to the cool climate of Alaska, didn't bring shorts because she doesn't even own a pair anymore. Another brought enough snacks to feed us in case we got lost for a month. And the sister who did the driving and masterful trip planning pre-programmed every location we would potentially want to visit, along with backup plan locations, and packed what seemed like eight chargers.
The trip was great, and as expected, went as planned. We never went rogue and the Rogue didn't either, starting and stopping in all the designated destinations.
Names of vehicles often are interesting — and puzzling. One of my high school friends had a Plymouth Volare, which means "to fly" in Italian. This rattling car was barely drivable, let alone flying anywhere.
The Yukon, the Sante Fe, the Denali are all named after big places that conjure up visions of humongous vehicles that need to be parked on a tarmac. Probably good marketing to certain consumers, but we've always preferred the high gas mileage, easy-to-park vehicles.
My first brand-new vehicle was a sweet little 1990 Toyota truck that we named Stripe because, drumroll please, it had a blue stripe running along the length of it. We used Stripe to haul brush, move furniture and sleep in during camping trips when we were too lazy to set up a tent.
We even continued to drive Stripe when the first gear disappeared. We eventually upgraded to a car that could safely hold a baby seat. We were sad to sell Stripe but happy to pocket the wad of cash the guy gave us without even asking to test drive the pickup. That's how good of a truck it was.
Stripe's replacement was a 1996 Dodge Neon we named the Neonyahu after the longtime but not always great-performing prime minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu. Let's just say the sedan's performance was so lackluster that eventually, after many miles of frustration, we ended up donating it to charity because the battery died and it just wasn't worth replacing.
Now we drive Toyotas again, which have been really dependable performers for us. There's just the one drawback to the used Corolla we bought a few years ago. After my husband drives it for long periods, he has this mysterious tendency to get really ill. When we first got the car, he was its primary driver and soon got sick for about a week. We named the car the Ebola Corolla.
A year or so later, the nickname faded as the car performed beautifully with no ill effects. (Except it has nothing on the capacity of the 2005 Prius, which can haul three adults, contents of half of a dorm room and a bike on the back for three hours without a hiccup. We're not going to talk about that surprise speed bump.)
But then this month happened, and we are convinced a trace of curse remains in the Corolla. We'd switched cars so my husband again was regularly driving the Corolla. Soon after, he came home with aches, fever and a cough that shook him so hard his ribs hurt for days. The coincidence is too bold to ignore.
Yes, we now own a Coronavirus Corolla. Probably won't resell as quickly as Stripe the pickup did. We will no doubt be in line for the next car that's named Quarantine.
Kathy Vos is news editor and can be reached at kvos@mankatofreepress.com.
