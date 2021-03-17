The identity of the 13th president of Minnesota State University should be revealed today during a meeting of the Board of Trustees of Minnesota’s system of state colleges and universities.
MinnState Chancellor Devinder Malhotra is scheduled to make his recommendation to the board’s Human Resources Committee from among four finalists.
The full board is then expected to authorize Malhotra to negotiate an employment contract with the incoming president, who will take over for longtime MSU President Richard Davenport effective July 1.
The process of finding the next president began not long after Davenport’s August announcement that he would be retiring at the end of this academic year. It started with Malhotra listening to MSU faculty, students and staff about what sort of president they wanted. Then came the national search, chaired by St. Cloud State President Robbyn Wacker, with the search advisory committee settling on five finalists, four of whom moved forward with a series of online meetings with MSU students, employees and community groups earlier this winter.
The finalists were Edward Inch, provost and vice president of academic affairs at California State University, East Bay; Northwest Missouri State University President John Jasinski; Debra Larson, provost and vice president of Cal State-Chico; and Mrinal Mugdh Varma, provost and senior vice chancellor at Alabama’s Auburn University at Montgomery.
None of the finalists had ties to MSU or an employment history with Minnesota’s colleges or universities. But all four expressed enthusiasm about leading MSU during a daylong marathon of COVID-safe online meetings the week of Feb. 8. Each candidate answered questions from groups ranging from faculty to the MSU Foundation Board to union leaders — 10 meetings in 10 hours with a half-hour break for lunch.
More than 100 people participated in some of the online meetings, and participants were able to offer their thoughts and preferences in a post-session survey. Ultimately, it will be Malhotra’s choice with the Board of Trustees’ concurrence.
Davenport has been MSU’s president since July 1, 2002, and his 19 years in the office is the third-longest tenure in the university’s 152-year history.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.