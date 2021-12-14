ST. PETER — Nicollet and Blue Earth counties joined a multi-state settlement agreement with opioid manufacturer Johnson and Johnson and three distributors that could bring up to $300 million to Minnesota entities over the next two decades.
Three-quarters of the relief money will go to counties and cities that opt in to the settlement, with the remainder going to state agencies. The total amount could be lower if cities with 30,000 or more people and all 87 counties don’t join by the Jan. 2 deadline.
The Mankato City Council voted unanimously Monday night to join; it is the only local city large enough to opt in. Blue Earth County Administrator Bob Meyer said county commissioners opted in at a Tuesday morning meeting.
Nicollet will get only 0.16% of allocated money, according to the attorney general’s office, while Blue Earth will get 0.66%. It will go to area health care providers and nonprofits to aid in “opioid abatement and remediation.”
“What it does is it focuses local government having the ability to use those funds in a way that is most meaningful to their communities rather than doing it at a statewide level,” Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer said.
Use of heroin is rising in Nicollet County, she said, along with a significant increase in fentanyl use.
The attorney general’s office reports that more than 650 opioid-involved deaths occurred in Minnesota in 2020, a 59% increase from 427 deaths in 2019. Over half of statewide deaths are caused by synthetic opioids, with a quarter caused by prescription drugs.
