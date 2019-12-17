ST. PETER — Nicollet County set a budget just shy of $45.7 million for next year and approved hiking the tax levy by 5.25%.
Administrator Ryan Krosch told commissioners Tuesday that the levy increase is about 1% higher than the county has averaged over the past 10 years. He said much of the increase is to pay for 3.5 new employees, to cover rising health insurance costs and for wage increases.
The county is expecting about a 10% increase in health insurance claims next year. The county also added 2.5 positions in the health and human services department and one in the technology department.
The tax levy will raise just over $23 million with the remainder of the budget funded by state and federal funds and fees paid by county residents.
A good part of the increased tax levy will be absorbed from new property taxes paid by new construction that occurred this year.
Krosch said the taxable market value in the county has gone up $111 million this year with 35% of that new construction, much of it in North Mankato. He said most homes and commercial and residential properties are likely to see their taxable values increase next year while farmland values will be flat.
Of county taxes paid, 52% will come from residential properties, 33% from ag land and 15% from commercial industrial property taxes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.