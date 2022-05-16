ST. PETER — Nicollet County Sheriff Dave Lange announced Monday he will seek a sixth term.
While he hasn't had a challenger since first winning the office, he will this year face an opponent. One of his deputies, Marc Chadderdon, announced earlier that he will run for sheriff. The two faced off when Lange was first elected for what was then an open seat.
"I'm not ready to retire yet," said Lange, 55.
Lange said having a deputy run against him is "a little uncomfortable," but said he is confident that he and the rest of the department will do what needs to be done to function smoothly.
"I am grateful for the opportunity the citizens of Nicollet County have afforded me to serve as your sheriff for the past 20 years," Lange said in a press release. "Being your sheriff has been a tremendous honor and I am looking forward to the opportunity to be re-elected."
Lange has worked all of his 37 years in law enforcement within Nicollet County.
"This office is filled with high quality professional people that take pride in keeping Nicollet County a safe place to live and work. Your support for the tough job they do every day is greatly appreciated and needed now more than ever."
Chadderdon has nearly 30 years in law enforcement including 25 in the Nicollet County Sheriff’s Office and has for 16 years been an investigator.
