ST. PETER — The Mankato/North Mankato Area Planning Organization has started seeking approval of local governments for recommendations in its Highway 169 Corridor Study, the final phase of a plan which could result in several major changes starting in 2022.
The Nicollet County Board of Commissioners on Tuesday gave its unanimous support to the planning committee’s outcomes and findings, which are preliminary, after a presentation by transportation planner Charles Androsky. Recommendations for the northern portion of the project, which lies in Nicollet County, are mostly suggested to happen in 2026-2030.
Four proposed changes would occur before 2025 in Blue Earth County, west of the Blue Earth River. They include a pedestrian bridge crossing the highway, an acceleration lane and two new types of intersections meant to minimize crash potential.
Androsky said plans will be presented to Blue Earth County commissioners on Jan. 18 and soon to the Mankato and North Mankato city councils.
The Minnesota Department of Transportation ultimately controls projects in the Highway 169 corridor.
“MnDOT actually has tens of millions of dollars planned and programmed for this section of roadway in the coming years,” Androsky said. “The purpose of this study was to gather a consensus vision for … how we’d like to see those dollars invested to benefit our community.”
Tracking Highway 169 from north of Happy Chef to its intersection with Highway 60 in South Bend Township, the multi-million dollar project is split into a northern, middle and southern portion.
Androsky said the middle portion — from just north of Belgrade Avenue to the Blue Earth River crossing — is subject to further analysis by MnDOT, so planners pitched only concepts, not implementation plans.
Southern portion
A major change suggested for 2022 is a $5 million pedestrian bridge crossing Highway 169 and connecting Hawley Street with the Minneopa Trail just west of the Blue Earth River crossing. More people have asked for opportunities to cross the highway by foot or bike, Androsky said.
For drivers, a web of county roads, local roads and even private driveways in the area that provide access to Highway 169 increasingly create safety issues and traffic buildup.
For an estimated $2.2 million in 2022, planners recommend building a “Green T” intersection and traffic signal at the highway’s intersection with County Road 33. The setup would allow westbound traffic on Highway 169 to be “free-flow,” Androsky said, and would control eastbound traffic with signals.
The goal is for CR 33 to be the primary highway access point in the area and for other roads to filter toward it.
The cost includes an “R-cut” proposed for the road which leads out of Land of Memories Park, Amos Owen Lane.
People trying to head east from the road would first turn right, heading west on Highway 169, and then quickly make a U-turn. Right turns are significantly safer than left turns across traffic, Androsky said.
Another plan to improve safety in 2022 for $660,000 is an acceleration lane onto the highway from County Road 120. Planners also recommend an acceleration lane from Hawley Street onto Highway 169, a common ask among truckers who travel toward Mankato from County Road 69.
Multiple other plans are advised to occur from 2026-2030, the most expensive of which is a $32.8 million (in 2030 inflation-adjusted dollars) reconstruction of the intersection of Highways 68 and 169.
Prompted by frequent crashes and public complaints of near misses, planners want to build a safe but expensive “High T” intersection. The setup would maintain free-flow movement in both directions on Highway 169, relegating the entry and exit of traffic to an isolated point below the road.
Northern portion
From the Highway 14 overpass south to Webster Avenue, the planning commission recommends within the decade two roundabouts: one at the Highway 169 access point at North River Lane and another to replace a stoplight at the highway’s intersection with Webster Avenue.
The stoplight-controlled intersection at Lind Street, near Kwik Trip, would be removed. In its place, planners suggest a pedestrian bridge crossing 169 to connect the Rex Macbeth River Trail east of the highway with trails near Hiniker Pond and Bluff Park.
Building the roundabouts could cost $4.7 million to $9.3 million in 2027 inflation-adjusted dollars. The pedestrian bridge would cost $5.9 million in 2030.
“Part of the consideration for the roundabouts was that it allowed for more opportunity for landscaping and placemaking and aesthetic improvements,” Androsky said.
“A strong theme we got from our public engagement was that there’s an opportunity to make this into a gateway corridor as folks entered the area.”
A $500,000 traffic signal at the eastbound exit ramp off Highway 14 is the northern portion’s only recommendation for the next few years. Androsky said it will allow for safer left turns onto Highway 169.
County Commissioner Jon Luepke wondered whether semis would take issue with the roundabouts. He noted Highway 169 is a major thoroughfare for grain trucks.
Ronda Allis, MnDOT district 7 planning director, replied that targeted outreach to trucking companies has shown their drivers tend to favor roundabouts over stoplights. Androsky said these roundabouts would be structured to accommodate heavy commercial vehicles.
“They are far more efficient for them to get through,” Allis said. “They don’t have a lot of the stopping and starting that typically happens when they have to come up to a traffic-light-controlled intersection.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.