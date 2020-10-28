ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Government Center in St. Peter will be open from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Saturday for absentee voting or to drop off completed ballots.
The county also will have staff available at Lafayette City Hall, 791 Main Ave., from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday for ballot drop-off for any Nicollet County mail ballot precincts. The Lafayette site is only for ballot drop-off, not voting.
For more information, call the public services office at 507-934-7806.
