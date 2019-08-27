Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph..

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds W at 15 to 25 mph.