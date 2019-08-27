NICOLLET — The number of solar farms are continuing to grow in the region, with Nicollet County approving the latest — a 1-megawatt solar array between Nicollet and Courtland.
The 10-acre parcel is owned by the Cedric Thom Revocable Trust and is being developed by Iris Solar.
At the County Board meeting Tuesday, Public Works Director Seth Greenwood said the project fits as a conditional use under the county's renewable energy ordinance and said just one person commented on the project during public review. He said that person's concerns were addressed in the final permit.
The project will include 3,744 panels that measure about 4 feet by 6 feet and stand up to 15 feet tall.
Greenwood said concerns were over the potential for construction vehicles parking on a township road during construction and over keeping vegetation mowed during the life of the array — which is estimated at 25-30 years. He said requirements addressing those issues are part of the permit for the project.
There were also questions about the potential that the project could damage field drainage tile lines on the site. A spokesman with the company developing the project said they signed a contract with the owners of the private tile line guaranteeing they would repair any damage to the line.
The company put up a $25,000 bond to cover costs of returning the land to agriculture after the life of the solar array.
While counties often classify anything over 40 kilowatts as a large energy system, the 1 megawatt solar arrays have become fairly common in the region. (A megawatt equals 1,000 kilowatts.) And there have been some 5-15 megawatt solar farms built in the Mankato region in recent years.
