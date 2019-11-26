ST. PETER — The Nicollet County Board signed off Tuesday on a planned solar farm near Courtland over the objections of nearby neighbors.
Commissioners unanimously approved the project after almost an hour of discussion over the solar farm, which is set to go up near County Road 25 three miles east of Courtland on land owned by the Melva Griebel living trust.
They would use six acres of a 14-acre farm field to erect 3,744 solar panels that would generate one megawatt of power, which would provide energy for Xcel Energy’s Solar Rewards Community Program.
The project is expected to generate over 1.85 million kilowatt hours of clean energy each year.
The solar garden will have a contract life of 25-35 years.
Five people, including four area residents, spoke against the project citing concerns over drainage, property values and health risks, among other things.
Several of those residents publicly opposed the project at a Nicollet County Planning & Zoning Commission meeting last week where the commission unanimously recommended the project to the County Board. They said they were concerned their voices weren't being heard and their questions weren't getting answered.
Residents feared the solar farm would interfere with drainage in a field that already takes on too much water during spring thaws.
"It's a field that all of our water runs through all of our properties," said Jane Eidlers.
Dan Rogers, a representative of the solar farm developer, said the solar farm wouldn't affect drainage tiling and the company would reseed the ground along the farm with grass.
Other residents said they were concerned the solar farm could cause environmental concerns as the machinery aged.
"What are we doing with this stuff in 25 years?" Scott Flowers asked.
Rogers said the solar array would not pose an environmental or health risk. He also told the board his company would be responsible for decommissioning the project in 25 years after board members questioned whether the county would have to make up the difference if costs exceeded an agreed-upon $25,000 bond.
Solar farms have caused a stir within rural parts of Minnesota in recent years. Neighbors aren't thrilled to be near the structures, which often take up agricultural land, and some solar farm proposals have faced bitter community pushback. And solar farm proposals have tended to cluster together close to electric substations, which has caused some residents to feel surrounded by them.
Waseca and Le Sueur counties passed temporary moratoriums on rural solar arrays, while Blue Earth County is reviewing its zoning ordinance concerning solar farms.
