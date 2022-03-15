ST. PETER — Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer announced her bid for reelection.
She started in the County Attorney's Office in 1995 before becoming the county's top prosecutor in 2011.
She was challenged in the 2018 election by Elizabeth Levine but easily won reelection with 57% of the vote.
"I am seeking the opportunity to continue to serve Nicollet County to make it a better place to live, work and raise a family," she said in a statement.
She said she wants to continue to partner with others in the community to combat important issues.
"This includes partnerships to address the rising use of illegal and dangerous drugs in our community, the rising number of individuals facing mental health challenges, and re-engaging kids in education after the challenges of the pandemic."
Zehnder Fischer serves on several organizations including the Minnesota County Attorney’s Association board of directors, currently serving as president-elect; the Toward Zero Death steering committee; the Equal Access to Justice committee; chairperson of Stakeholders for Education Success; and the Nicollet, Brown Watonwan County Treatment Court steering committee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.